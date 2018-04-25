  • Man in custody after police, SWAT officers swarm Hampton street

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police and SWAT officers swarmed a street in Hampton Township.

    An alarm went off at a home in the area of Miller Drive and Estates Court Tuesday night and neighbors later reported hearing gunshots, police said.

    Investigators said they later learned the man inside, who has mental health issues, had stolen a gun and authorities went to the home Wednesday with an arrest warrant.

    Neighbors were warned that there would be a large police presence.

    “We called them this morning and informed them there was going to be a police presence and told them what they needed to do. They were all cooperative, the ones we could get in touch with,” Hampton Police Chief Thomas Vulakovich said.

