0 Man in custody, woman on run after pair flees traffic stop along I-279, police say

PITTSBURGH - State police arrested one person and are searching for another after a driver fled a traffic stop along the Parkway North early Monday morning, officials said.

State police said troopers tried to stop the driver of a silver Dodge pickup truck, David Bilicic, 40, along I-279 around 3:50 a.m.

State police said Bilicic got off at the Perrysville exit, ran a stop sign, and then re-entered I-279 southbound.

TRENDING NOW:

State police said David Bilicic and a woman ditched their pickup truck along the berm of the Parkway North near the East Street exit.

The woman ran across all lanes of the highway into a wooded area, state police said.

A Ross Township officer and K-9 picked up Bilicic along Griselda and Montana Streets in Observatory Hill around 4 a.m.

JUST IN: Mugshot for David James Bilicic. Police charged the 40 year old with possession, DUI and fleeing police after he ditched his pickup truck along the Parkway and ran away to an Observatory Hill neighborhood. A Ross Township officer and K9 found him around 4 a.m. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/aITzE1qz5t — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 3, 2018

A neighbor said she woke up to the commotion.

“It’s a little scary. You don’t know who’s out there really or who they’re looking for or who is going around between the yards. I mean, there’s a lot of places to hide here,” neighbor Nancy Uebing said.

He was later arrested, officials said. Bilicic is facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding police, DUI and possession, officials said.

Police said the woman they are searching for has blonde hair and was wearing a pink T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.