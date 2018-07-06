Man in motorized wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A man in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Washington County.
Lawrence Smith was in his power wheelchair crossing the road when he was struck by what a witness described as a white panel van at the intersection of South Franklin and Wheeling streets around 10 p.m., according to police.
Channel 11's Lori Houy is talking to the witness who describes what happened tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The witness said the driver of the van initially pulled over and the driver got out and said to her he was moving his vehicle, but instead took off.
White was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital for a head injury. His condition is unknown.
The witness describes the driver as a white man, in his 30s to 40s, short and stocky with a red beard and pale complexion. Police said the license plate came back invalid.
