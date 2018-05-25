Man in viral video of rough arrest is suing police department, former officer

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - The man in a viral video of a rough arrest is suing the New Castle Police Department.
The man's attorney filed a federal civil lawsuit against the now former officer, Ron Williams, who was involved in the arrest, and the department.
Williams was fired earlier this month after the department said his actions violated policy.
Why the man's lawyer said they are filing the lawsuit, tonight on 11 at 11.
