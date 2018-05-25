  • Man in viral video of rough arrest is suing police department, former officer

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - The man in a viral video of a rough arrest is suing the New Castle Police Department.

    RELATED: Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral

    The man's attorney filed a federal civil lawsuit against the now former officer, Ron Williams, who was involved in the arrest, and the department.

    Williams was fired earlier this month after the department said his actions violated policy.

    Why the man's lawyer said they are filing the lawsuit, tonight on 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in viral video of rough arrest is suing police department, former officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral