"I have a bomb...I will press the button and kill us all...please try me."
A man accused of trying to rob a South Side bank is now behind bars.
On Aug. 14, police said a bank teller told them a man entered in a wheelchair and handed over a note demanding cash. Police said the man then suddenly gave up his robbery attempt and left.
On 11 at 6, how police tracked him down and what else we're learning about his criminal history.
