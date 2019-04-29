PENN HILLS, Pa. - A portion of two roads in Penn Hills are closed after a deadly hit-and-run crash.
According to police, dispatchers received multiple calls around 9:30 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
After an investigation, police said they believe a man was hit in the 400 block of Hershey Road and dragged by the vehicle to Universal Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Universal Road is closed from the Arsenal Cider House to the Universal Joint. Hershey Road is also closed from Tilford Road to Universal Road.
Both roads will be closed for an "extended period of time," according to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC.
No other information is available about the vehicle that hit the man and no suspects have been identified.
We're overnight to find out more, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 am.
