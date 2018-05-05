  • Man killed after shooting in Shadyside

    A man was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday morning. 

    Police said a 47-year-old man was shot while driving a motorcycle in Shadyside around 2 a.m. 

    According to a release from police, the man then crashed his motorcycle in the 5600 block of Fifth Avenue. 

    When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the “lower trunk area,” the release said.

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

    According to police, witnesses reported several gunshots in the area, and multiple shell casings were found on the street.

    Police are currently investigating the incident. 

     
     

