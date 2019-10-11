Man killed in head-on crash in Beaver County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a head on crash Thursday in Beaver County.
A woman was driving along Lincoln Highway in Greene Township around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line and hit another car driven by Timothy Williamson, 33, of Wellsville, Ohio, state police said.
Williamson was killed in the crash. The other driver was seriously hurt.
The woman was driving too fast for conditions, state police said.
