  • Man killed in head-on crash in Indiana County

    Updated:

    ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Indiana County.

    The crash happened on Route 422 Highway West near Cunningham Road in Armstrong Township around 4 a.m.

    According to the Indiana County Coroner's Office, Douglas Craig, 55, was driving in the eastbound lanes when his car was hit head-on by a box truck. 

    The corner's office said Craig was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

    Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.

