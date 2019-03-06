Man killed in head-on crash in Indiana County

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Indiana County.
The crash happened on Route 422 Highway West near Cunningham Road in Armstrong Township around 4 a.m.
According to the Indiana County Coroner's Office, Douglas Craig, 55, was driving in the eastbound lanes when his car was hit head-on by a box truck.
The corner's office said Craig was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.
