    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2:31 p.m. - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person killed in yesterday's crash on the West End Bridge as Cory Jones, 27, of Pittsburgh. 

    One person was killed and at least one other person was injured in a crash involving five vehicles Tuesday night on the West End Bridge, police said.

    Two vehicles traveled side by side onto the bridge from Route 51 about 11 p.m. at a high rate of speed, and one of those vehicles lost control and started the multi-vehicle crash, according to investigators.

    One person died in the crash, and multiple people were trapped in their vehicles, authorities said. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    The crash left debris strewn across the bridge.

    The West End Bridge was closed for several hours. It reopened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

