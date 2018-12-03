INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in Indiana Township.
A pickup truck rolled several times on Saxonburg Boulevard. A man died at the scene after he was thrown from the truck.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Douglas Bertha, Sr., of Tarentum.
An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate the crash. Police believe speed was a factor.
