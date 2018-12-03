  • Man killed in rollover crash

    INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a rollover crash in Indiana Township.

    Part of Saxonburg Boulevard is still closed after the crash.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, a pickup truck rolled several times and threw a man from it.

    He died at the scene.

    An accident reconstruction team is now investigating the crash.

