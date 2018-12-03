INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a rollover crash in Indiana Township.
Part of Saxonburg Boulevard is still closed after the crash.
We're working to learn what caused the accident, for Channel 11 News at 11:30 p.m.
Police and firefighters are on Saxonburg Blvd in Indiana township, Allegheny County where there was a vechicle accident. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/eKmT5bC9sb— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) December 3, 2018
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, a pickup truck rolled several times and threw a man from it.
He died at the scene.
An accident reconstruction team is now investigating the crash.
