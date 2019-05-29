PITTSBURGH - A man was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in the Sheraden section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter report along Chartiers Avenue around midnight.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name.
We're working to find out more about what led to the shooting and the search for a suspect for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
