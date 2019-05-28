PITTSBURGH - A man was killed, and a 15-year-old girl shot late Monday night in Bedford Dwellings.
Investigators said officers got a call for shots fired on Chauncey Drive just before 11 p.m.
When officers got there they found a 15-year-old girl shot. She was taken to the hospital. Investigators haven’t released her condition.
A 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital by someone. He died at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
Police are still trying to sort out what happened but believe there was some sort of disagreement that escalated in gunfire prior to the shooting.
