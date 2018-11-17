Man killed when vehicle crashes into tree

A Washington County man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle hit a tree.
Carl Caltuna, 30, of Denbo was northbound on Low Hill Road in Brownsville when he lost control at 2:46 a.m. in the 500 block and hit the tree, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner’s office said.
Police are investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
