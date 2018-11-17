  • Man killed when vehicle crashes into tree

    Updated:

    A Washington County man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle hit a tree.

    Carl Caltuna, 30, of Denbo was northbound on Low Hill Road in Brownsville when he lost control at 2:46 a.m. in the 500 block and hit the tree, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the coroner’s office said.

    Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories