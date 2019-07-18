Man knocked unconscious when car explodes

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was knocked unconscious when a car exploded in Fayette County on Wednesday night.
Police were called to Fayette City Road in Jefferson Township just before 8 p.m.
What we know about his condition, on Channel 11 Morning News.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts for Fayette County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty Pittsburgh officer shot while visiting friends has died
- 9-year-old electrocuted in family's backyard pool by broken underwater light
- Florida man makes sign after panhandler rejects his job offer
- VIDEO: Security concerns rise as FaceApp, 'aged' photos gain popularity
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}