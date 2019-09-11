MARS, Pa. - Police said a man led them on a manhunt after firing a shot at his own mother in Butler County on Tuesday night.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene along Mars-Evans City Road in Mars.
Police told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz barricades were set up before 9 p.m. after a reported shooting at a house in that area. Police said Grant Werner shot at his mom and then took off.
Detectives said Werner was fighting with his mom over land. The family owns and lives on hundreds of acres in Adams Township.
Police said he wanted 20 acres to sell. The fight escalated when police said Werner grabbed a gun and waved it around saying, "Is this what you want?"
Police said he shot once, but didn't hit his mother as she ran, and locked herself in the bathroom and called 911.
Law enforcement agencies put a helicopter in the air, and used dogs on the ground to search for the gunman. Emergency crews set up a command post as the search continued in a wooded area.
Viewers emailed and called the newsroom saying they heard sirens and saw large numbers of officers.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}