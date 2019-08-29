CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Crescent Township are searching for a man from Harrisburg who went missing while visiting his son.
Brian Hanford, 45, was visiting his son and attending a concert in the Pittsburgh area, Crescent Township police said.
Hanford was set to take a Greyhound bus out of Pittsburgh Aug. 20 and left his son's house about 2:30 p.m.
Hanford's son told police he believed his father called a Z-Trip to go to Pittsburgh to catch the bus back to Harrisburg. However, he never got home, and police said it does not appear he ever boarded a bus at the Greyhound terminal in Pittsburgh.
No one has seen or heard from Hanford since.
Hanford was last seen wearing a white collared shirt with red and black stripes.
Police said Hanford suffers from depression.
Anyone with information on Hanford's whereabouts is asked to call the Crescent Township Police Department at 724-457-8100.
