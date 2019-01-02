  • Man missing for nearly 2 weeks found

    DORMONT, Pa. - UPDATE: Michael McDonald has been found, officials said.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a Dormont man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

    Michael McDonald, 30, was last heard from early on the morning of Dec. 22, police said.

    McDonald is described as white, about 6 feet tall with a slender build, dirty blond hair and glasses. He has a tattoo of a lollipop on one forearm and a large bottle on the other.

    He’s known to ride the T frequently.

    Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts can notify Dormont police at 412-561-8900 ext. 300.

