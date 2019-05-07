  • Man missing from Carrick located

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: William Wielock has been located, Pittsburgh police said.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who is in need of medication.

    William Wielock was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the city’s Carrick neighborhood.

    Wielock is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information on Wielock’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141.

