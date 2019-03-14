Man missing from McKeesport found safe in White Oak

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - UPDATE 3/14 12:49 p.m. - According to police, Charles Surratt was found safe in White Oak.
The City of McKeesport Police Department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Police said Charles Devon Surratt, 40, was last seen around 7 a.m.
Surratt is around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to police.
Police said Surratt just moved to McKeesport two weeks ago. They said he has severe mental health issues and is considered to be endangered.
