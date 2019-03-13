A man reported missing from Ohio was last seen in Westmoreland County.
Gary Cox, 65, from Stark County, and left his workplace Monday after saying he wasn't feeling well.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
His sister reported him missing, according to a news release.
His vehicle was found Tuesday near the Antiochian Village Conference Center in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, which is a few miles north of Ligonier.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Employees there told police they believe Cox was asking about lodging and when there wasn't any available, he left on foot.
Cox's sister told police he may be suffering from dementia, as he has no ties to Pennsylvania.
Cox is described as white, approximately 5' 8", 175-200 pounds with gray hair, a small ponytail and glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue work shirt with his first name on it, and a black-and-white checkered flannel-type jacket.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Cox or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call either PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or the Stark County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}