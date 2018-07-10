  • Man on run from police after violent stabbing, investigators say

    BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man in Armstrong County.

    The 34-year-old victim is still recovering at UPMC Presby.

    According to police, Edward Wilson, 35, got into a physical altercation Monday afternoon with the victim on Ridge Road in Boggs Township.

    That's when the victim was stabbed several times in the abdomen and neck, according to police.

    Wilson is charged with aggravated assault.

    If you know where Wilson is, contact PSP - Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

