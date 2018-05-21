  • Man pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash in downtown Pittsburgh

    A man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in downtown Pittsburgh in 2017 has pleaded guilty. 

    Police said Dale Dern was driving a cab about 8:30 p.m. on March 17 when it jumped a curb on Liberty Avenue, striking two men, ages 55 and 27, on the sidewalk. The 55-year-old man, Jaafar Bey, was killed.

    Dern has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, criminal mischief and driving under the influence, according to court documents.

    He also pleaded guilty to three summary offenses.

    Dern was sentenced to four to eight years in prison plus three years probation, according to court documents. 

