  • Man pleads guilty in kidnapping of Jayme Closs, killing her parents

    Updated:

    BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

    Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. A count of armed burglary was dropped. The intentional homicide counts carry a sentence of life in prison.

    Patterson admitted to kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, at the family's home on Oct. 15. Patterson held her at a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped in January. A criminal complaint says Patterson told authorities he decided to "take" Jayme after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories