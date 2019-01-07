PITTSBURGH - A Ross Township man pleaded guilty Monday in the strangulating death of a Sheraden woman.
Robert Metz Sr., 68, appeared before Judge Thomas Flaherty and pleaded guilty to one count each of third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the killing of Delores Miller.
Miller, 56, had been reported missing and was last seen leaving work June 17 at the Westin Convention Center downtown.
Police said they went to Metz's apartment at Perrytown Place and discovered Miller's body.
According to police, Metz admitted to them that he strangled Miller when she came to his apartment to break up with him.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.
