Man pleads guilty to robbing six banks across western Pa.

    A man charged with robbing six banks in western Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to the crimes on Tuesday.

    Gregory Magee, 46, was accused of taking nearly $120,000 during the crime spree, which lasted from January to November in 2016.

    He pleaded guilty to two counts of armed bank robbery and four counts of bank robbery for crimes at banks in Cranberry Township, New Castle, McMurray, Pittsburgh, Beaver Falls and Monroeville.

    Magee faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

