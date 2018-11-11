  • Man pleads not guilty in hate crime killing of University of Pennsylvania student

    Updated:

    A man has pleaded not guilty in the hate crime killing of a University of Pennsylvania student.

    In January, the body of Blaze Bernstein was found in a shallow grave in a park in Santa Ana, California.

    According to police, Samuel Woodward killed the 21-year-old because he was gay and Jewish.

    Prosecutors are treating the killing as a hate crime.

    Woodward pleaded not guilty in court last week, but investigators said they have DNA evidence that links Woodward to the crime.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories