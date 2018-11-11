Man pleads not guilty in hate crime killing of University of Pennsylvania student

A man has pleaded not guilty in the hate crime killing of a University of Pennsylvania student.
In January, the body of Blaze Bernstein was found in a shallow grave in a park in Santa Ana, California.
According to police, Samuel Woodward killed the 21-year-old because he was gay and Jewish.
Prosecutors are treating the killing as a hate crime.
Woodward pleaded not guilty in court last week, but investigators said they have DNA evidence that links Woodward to the crime.
