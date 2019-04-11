PITCAIRN, Pa. - A man police said stabbed his girlfriend to death Sunday night in Pitcairn turned himself in Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Derrick Avant, 59, had been wanted since an arrest warrant for criminal homicide was issued following the stabbing.
Related Headlines
Police said Avant stabbed his girlfriend, 55-year-old Alison Fritzius, during an argument. Fritzius was found bleeding from her chest on a porch along Hillside Avenue after officers were called to the area about 6 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“I heard them, and I heard her going down the steps. I didn’t open the door. I didn’t know she was bleeding everywhere. I thought she was just leaving,” Kevin Kotewicz, a neighbor, said.
Fritzius was taken to a hospital, where she died.
“She had a PFA against Mr. Avant, so we’re not sure what triggered him to go to the residence yesterday,” Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said.
TRENDING NOW:
Neighbors said the couple was known to fight.
“He told her if she was sending him to jail again for beating her up, he’ll kill her first, and he did,” Kotewicz said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}