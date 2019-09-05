HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man who was trapped in his SUV after crashing into multiple trees early Thursday morning in Hempfield Township has died, officials said.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. along Middletown Road.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"All of a sudden I heard ... it sounded like a jet plane just dropping out of the sky, and it landed right in front of my driveway," said Robert Wolford, who lives where the crash happened. He also said speeding is a problem on the road.
Firefighters had to pull the driver, 23-year-old Mario Paulone, out of the SUV. He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- Woman at center of Amber Alert told police toddler's father was planning to sell her
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}