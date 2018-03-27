  • Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident

    PITTSBURGH - A Beaver County man who received a life-saving transplant after the death of his childhood friend is awake and recovering.

    Andrew Dietz received a kidney from Ryan Minett, 27, who died following a domestic dispute in Cranberry Township on Friday. Police said Minett’s girlfriend, Jessica Royall, dragged him with her SUV. He died after falling from the vehicle and hitting a utility pole.

    Dietz was emotional Tuesday when thinking about how bittersweet his situation is: the chance the live a longer life but only because his childhood friend died.

    Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith visited Dietz and his family in the hospital on Tuesday.

    She also spoke with Dietz’s doctor about how rare it is that someone receives a transplant from someone they know and it’s a success, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

