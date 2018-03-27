Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident

PITTSBURGH - A Beaver County man who received a life-saving transplant after the death of his childhood friend is awake and recovering.
Andrew Dietz received a kidney from Ryan Minett, 27, who died following a domestic dispute in Cranberry Township on Friday. Police said Minett’s girlfriend, Jessica Royall, dragged him with her SUV. He died after falling from the vehicle and hitting a utility pole.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Drunken woman drags boyfriend to his death with van, police say
Dietz was emotional Tuesday when thinking about how bittersweet his situation is: the chance the live a longer life but only because his childhood friend died.
Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith visited Dietz and his family in the hospital on Tuesday.
RELATED: Father remembers man killed after being dragged by van; kidney donated to childhood friend
She also spoke with Dietz’s doctor about how rare it is that someone receives a transplant from someone they know and it’s a success, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home
- 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller out of prison, transferred to re-entry center
- It's unanimous! NFL 'catch rule' is changing
- VIDEO: Man With Machete Allegedly Attempts To Abduct Two Children At Walmart
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}