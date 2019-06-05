WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man who was recently released from jail is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of a man during an apparent robbery early Tuesday morning in Wilkinsburg, police said.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Triq Price, who faces charges including criminal homicide and robbery.
On Tuesday morning, K-9 units were brought in to help investigate the shooting and robbery on Laketon Road, where police were called shortly before 5 a.m. after a man was shot. A wooded area was searched by the dogs.
The 49-year-old victim, David Herbin, was found inside a house suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
According to a criminal complaint, four people were inside the home with Herbin when the violent robbery took place. Witnesses told police they were smoking crack.
Investigators were told Price demanded money from Herbin and another person. Price allegedly robbed both of them before shooting Herbin and throwing the other person to the ground, the complaint said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
