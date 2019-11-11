MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A McKeesport man is recovering after he told Channel 11 two dogs attacked him Sunday evening.
"You could see the blood all up in here. His legs bandaged up, all the bite marks on his other leg," said neighbor Michael Beck.
When Channel 11 spoke to him, he was still in a bloodied hospital gown, with an Ace bandage wrapped around his leg and a bloody lip.
People who live along Dale Street are uneasy knowing that one of their neighbors was attacked.
Neighbors said they were pit bulls.
"They’re a gentle breed. I’ve had pits for the last 15 years, and I never had a problem," said neighbor Veronica McGlaughlin.
Channel 11 learned who was taking care of the dogs. A woman told us off camera, they are still at her house, and she hasn't had contact with police.
Neighbors say they want the dogs in police custody and will be nervous until they are.
We tried contacting McKeesport police several times to find out what the status is in the investigation, what their policies are with dog attacks and if the owners will be facing any charges. We haven't heard back yet.
