Emergency responders broke out special equipment to rescue a man who fell down a South Side Slopes hillside on Tuesday night.
The man was walking with friends along Mission Street when he tumbled about 20 feet down the hill toward 21st Street, an EMS supervisor told Channel 11.
He broke his leg in the fall, and paramedics had to use a Stokes basket to get him back up the hill to an ambulance.
