Man rescued after falling down Highland Park hillside

First responders rescued a man who tumbled down a Highland Park hill on Thursday afternoon.
Vu Tran, 31, fell down the wooded hillside near the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium after 3 p.m., according to a Public Safety spokeswoman.
A group comprised of police, firefighers and EMS personnel used ropes and a basket to rescue Tran, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a shoulder injury.
Tran told authorities he was “trying to take a shortcut home” when he fell.
