  • Man rescued after falling down Highland Park hillside

    First responders rescued a man who tumbled down a Highland Park hill on Thursday afternoon.

    Vu Tran, 31, fell down the wooded hillside near the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium after 3 p.m., according to a Public Safety spokeswoman.

    A group comprised of police, firefighers and EMS personnel used ropes and a basket to rescue Tran, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a shoulder injury.

    Tran told authorities he was “trying to take a shortcut home” when he fell.

