  • Man rescued from truck after crashing into tree

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was trapped in his truck after crashing into a tree in Hempfield Township.

    It happened along Middletown Road around 2 a.m.

    Firefighters had to pull the man out of the drivers seat and he was hurt.

    "All of a sudden I heard -- it sounded like a jet plane just dropping out of the sky and it landed right in front of my driveway," said Robert Wolford, the homeowner. He also said speeding is a problem on that road.

