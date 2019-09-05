HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was trapped in his truck after crashing into a tree in Hempfield Township.
It happened along Middletown Road around 2 a.m.
Firefighters had to pull the man out of the drivers seat and he was hurt.
"All of a sudden I heard -- it sounded like a jet plane just dropping out of the sky and it landed right in front of my driveway," said Robert Wolford, the homeowner. He also said speeding is a problem on that road.
