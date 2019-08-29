HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Man riding a bike was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Harmar Township, emergency crews tell Channel 11.
The crash happened along Freeport Road just before 6:30 a.m.
We're following this developing story. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
