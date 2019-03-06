  • Man robs convenience store after asking for change

    PITTSBURGH - Police were called for a robbery early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, officials said.

    About six police vehicles were seen outside the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue after the robbery was reported shortly after midnight.

    Police said a man dressed in dark clothing walked into the store and asked the clerk for change for a $5 bill. When the register was open, he grabbed a small amount of cash and ran.

    No weapons were seen and no one was injured, police said.

    No arrests have been made.

