Man runs into home, pretends he's asleep during police pursuit

Police in Westmoreland County said a man led them on a car chase and then had an interesting excuse when they went to arrest him.
Police said they chased Jadrian Wade through the streets of New Kensington.
Wade then pulled up to a house on Woodmont Avenue, got out of his car and went inside, police said.
Police said they found him lying on a mattress under the covers, as if he was asleep.
Drugs and a gun were also found in the house, police said.
Wade was already on probation for assault charges.
