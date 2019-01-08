Man runs to police chief's house for help after being shot

A man ran to the Homestead police chief's house for help after being shot Monday night, police told Channel 11.
Investigators confirmed that police and EMS were called to the 200 block of East 19th Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police said the man was shot in the hip somewhere in Munhall.
The police chief provided first aid to the man until medics arrived at the scene. The man was then transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Allegheny County police are investigating.
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the scene talking to investigators. She'll have a LIVE report with the latest developments on 11 at 11.
