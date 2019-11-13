  • Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood.

    The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue, which is near WQED and Carnegie Mellon University’s campus.

    Officers found a man on the ground in the middle of the intersection, and he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

    The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to investigators.

    Police closed multiple lanes on Fifth Avenue while they investigated the crash, so there were some delays.

