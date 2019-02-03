  • Man rushed to hospital after crashing truck on Parkway East, causing closure

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - All lanes of the Parkway East are back open after being closed because of a crash.

    According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit and caused all lanes to be closed for about an hour.

    Samuel Hruska, 23, of Munhall lost control of his pickup truck around 6:40 a.m. Sunday and rolled his vehicle.

    He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

