PITTSBURGH - All lanes of the Parkway East are back open after being closed because of a crash.
According to PennDOT, the crash happened near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit and caused all lanes to be closed for about an hour.
UPDATE: Crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland and Exit 72A - Forbes Ave/Oakland. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 3, 2019
Samuel Hruska, 23, of Munhall lost control of his pickup truck around 6:40 a.m. Sunday and rolled his vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}