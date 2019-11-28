PITTSBURGH - A man was hospitalized after several shots were fired between cars in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive.
Emergency dispatchers first received calls from people saying they heard dozens of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and side.
That victim – who was not identified – was taken via ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
After an initial investigation, police said several shots were fired between two vehicles. Bullets were also found in two buildings that were hit in the same area.
No one else in that neighborhood was injured in the shooting.
Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
