  • Man rushed to hospital after shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is fighting for his after being shot early Saturday morning in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh.  

    Pittsburgh police said the 41-year-old man was shot near an apartment complex on Cordell Place just before 3 a.m.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The man was taken to the hospital where police said he’s in critical condition, police said.

    WPXI's Lori Houy is working to get an update on the investigation and the search for the shooter for Channel 11 Morning News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories