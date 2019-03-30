PITTSBURGH - A man is fighting for his after being shot early Saturday morning in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police said the 41-year-old man was shot near an apartment complex on Cordell Place just before 3 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital where police said he’s in critical condition, police said.
WPXI's Lori Houy is working to get an update on the investigation and the search for the shooter for Channel 11 Morning News.
