PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Monday evening.
Police said they were notified of shots fired around 6:26 p.m. near the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford streets.
We're working to gather more information, for 11 at 11.
When they arrived, they said they found a man shot multiple times. According to our partners at the Trib, he was found in a drainage ditch.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}