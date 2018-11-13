  • Man's body found in drainage ditch after reports of gunshots

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Monday evening.

    Police said they were notified of shots fired around 6:26 p.m. near the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford streets.

    When they arrived, they said they found a man shot multiple times. According to our partners at the Trib, he was found in a drainage ditch. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Homicide detectives are investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

