  • Man's body found in river near Point State Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are trying to figure out what led to the discovery of a man's body Wednesday morning in the river near Point State Park.

    He was discovered by a park ranger just before 9 a.m. near Point State Park, police said.  

    The medical examiner is working to identify the man. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories