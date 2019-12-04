PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are trying to figure out what led to the discovery of a man's body Wednesday morning in the river near Point State Park.
He was discovered by a park ranger just before 9 a.m. near Point State Park, police said.
The medical examiner is working to identify the man.
