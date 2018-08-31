PITTSBURGH - A body of a man was found inside a home in the South Side Slopes on Friday.
The investigation is happening on Monastery Avenue.
Police said it appears to be a homicide.
Homicide on Southside slopes - one man dead - Monastery Ave - no active search for gunman #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9ttq6wCCr7— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) August 31, 2018
Police said they are not currently searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 News at Noon for a LIVE report from Channel 11's Renee Wallace.
