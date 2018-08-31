  • Man's body found inside home in apparent homicide, police say

    PITTSBURGH - A body of a man was found inside a home in the South Side Slopes on Friday.

    The investigation is happening on Monastery Avenue. 

    Police said it appears to be a homicide.

    Police said they are not currently searching for a suspect.

    This is a developing story. 

