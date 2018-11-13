  • Man's body found on side of the road after reports of gunshots

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man was found shot to death in Penn Hills Monday evening.

    Police said they were notified of shots fired around 6:26 p.m. near the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford streets.

    

    When they arrived, they said they found a man shot multiple times on the side of the road.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Homicide detectives are investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

