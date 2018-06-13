Man scaled fence to steal minivan from impound lot, police say

New Castle police say a man jumped a fence to steal a minivan from their impound lot earlier this week.
Surveillance video shown only to Channel 11 shows him ramming other vehicles and crashing through the locked gate.
Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to police about what they think he did after fleeing the lot, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person shot on busy Carrick road
- 2 officers responding to reported abduction hurt when shots fired
- 4 hurt, including firefighter, after car crashes into building
- VIDEO: 'Dancing FBI Agent' Facing Charges
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}