  • Man seen on surveillance stealing gun from Penn Hills truck; several other cars targeted

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Surveillance video shows someone rifling through a truck in a Penn Hills neighborhood before walking away with a gun he found inside of it.

    The homeowner admitted that he did not have his truck locked, but he is now very concerned because his gun was stolen.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said several other cars in the neighborhood were targeted as well. However, investigators do not have a suspect at this point.

    See the full surveillance video that shows the crime – on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories