PENN HILLS, Pa. - Surveillance video shows someone rifling through a truck in a Penn Hills neighborhood before walking away with a gun he found inside of it.
The homeowner admitted that he did not have his truck locked, but he is now very concerned because his gun was stolen.
Police said several other cars in the neighborhood were targeted as well. However, investigators do not have a suspect at this point.
